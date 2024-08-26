He Ditched His Corporate Job To Open A Restaurant, But He’s Facing Criticism From His Loved Ones While Pursuing His Dream

Working in the food service industry can be extremely tasking, and many people choose not to stay in it for long.

A man ditched his corporate job to open a restaurant and is trying his best to ignore those who doubt him.

For six years, he worked as a project manager at a big consulting firm.

“I had a stable position, competitive salary, and solid prospects for advancement,” he said.

“Although the job was well-paying and provided financial security, I had always dreamed of opening my own restaurant.”

Cooking has been his passion since he was a kid, and the thought of having a restaurant followed him for a very long time. After years of going back and forth on the idea, he decided to leave his job, forgo his comfortable pay, and use his savings to build his restaurant.

“I invested in a location, equipped the kitchen, and hired staff,” he explained.

“I hoped that my passion and dedication would attract customers and lead to success. Unfortunately, the restaurant’s opening came with significant financial and operational challenges.”

He struggled with his restaurant for a few months after establishing it, as there were many unexpected costs and few profits while he tried putting his name on the map.

