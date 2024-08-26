He Thinks That His Girlfriend Is Only Attached To Him For Convenience And Security, Not Because She Loves Him

Many people who reach a certain milestone with their romantic partner or have been with them for a long time often consider whether or not they’re staying with their partner because they love them or because the relationship is convenient.

A man is wondering if his girlfriend feels that way and is beginning to doubt that she’s still with him because she loves him.

He and his girlfriend are both 30 and have been together for five years. He loves her but acknowledges that they’ve struggled to connect and stay happy for the last two years.

They’ve both been very busy dealing with work and family stress, and it’s been affecting their love life.

Not only do they avoid being affectionate with each other now, but they also tend to get into small fights about frivolous things.

Recently, his girlfriend’s been telling him she doesn’t feel he prioritizes her highly enough.

“I am working [very hard], and economically, things are tough, but I also try to do everything possible to make her feel loved,” he explained.

“Even though I cannot give her all the attention she wants when I do, I do it with love.”

While his girlfriend has been feeling like their relationship has been going downhill lately, she also told him that she feels incredibly secure with him and that if they did ever break up, she probably wouldn’t want to be with anyone else.

