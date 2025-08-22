Her Friend Charged Her For The Frozen Pizza She Served At Girls’ Night, Even Though She Generously Bought The Wine

There’s nothing like a girls’ night to relax, laugh, and unwind, but money drama has a way of killing the vibe fast.

She was left feeling put off when her friend promised to provide food if everyone else brought drinks, only to turn around and charge them at the door. Now she’s wondering if she’s being petty for feeling annoyed, or if her friend broke an unspoken rule of hosting.

This woman was recently invited over to her friend’s house for a girls’ night, and her friend promised to cover the cost of the food, so long as she and the rest of their group brought some drinks along.

On her way over to her friend’s, she picked up several bottles of wine. But after she got to her friend’s place, she was taken aback when her friend asked them all to give her $10 for the food she had purchased, going back on her word.

“The food ended up being two frozen pizzas and a bag of chips. I had already spent nearly $30 on wine that everyone was sharing, so I felt a little weird about paying more,” she explained.

“But I handed her the money anyway because I didn’t want to make it awkward. The next day, she called me, saying thanks for coming, but she also mentioned how ‘everyone should pitch in every time,’ since it makes things easier.”

“It just rubbed me the wrong way cause she said she’d cover the food if we got the drinks, and I’m almost positive the food wasn’t over $60. Now I’m wondering if I’m being petty for feeling annoyed, or if it actually was kind of tacky.”

I think that hosting means sticking to the plan you set. If the agreement was “I’ll cover food, you cover drinks,” then changing the terms mid-party is bound to leave people feeling taken advantage of.

She’s not being petty; it was a little tacky. And if her friend wants everyone to chip in from now on, she should say that upfront instead of springing it on people after they’ve already shown up.

What do you think?

