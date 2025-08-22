He Saw His Wife Put Something Strange Into His Coffee And He Started Feeling Sick, So He Called The Police

You read about cases like this in true crime stories, where someone’s spouse taints their food or drinks in an effort to harm them, but nobody ever expects it to happen in their own kitchen.

The person you trust most should never be the one secretly slipping something into what you’re consuming. For one man, that nightmare became real when he caught his wife adding something weird to his coffee cup, after weeks of suffering from an unexplained illness.

For the last four years, this 46-year-old man has been married to his 49-year-old wife, and things have been amazing since she came into his life.

His wife has always been incredibly sweet to him, and she does nice things like make his coffee every single morning.

Throughout the last couple of weeks, he’s not been feeling like himself after enjoying his morning cup of Joe. He’s been experiencing some bizarre symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and shaky hands. He chalked it up to stress from work or perhaps having eaten something that did not agree with him.

“But two days ago, I came home early and saw my wife in the kitchen, dropping some kind of powder into my coffee mug from a small, unmarked vial,” he explained.

“It wasn’t sugar or creamer; it looked strange, like medicine or worse. When she saw me, she slipped the vial into her pocket and said it was ‘just a new coffee mix.’ But her voice was shaky, and she wouldn’t look at me.”

“That evening, I asked her calmly to tell me what it was. She said it was a ‘natural supplement’ to help me ‘feel better,’ but she couldn’t say what it was or why there was no label. I got scared, those symptoms I’ve been having aren’t normal, and she’s never hidden things before.”

He requested that his wife go and stay with her mom for a couple of days so he could have some time apart from her to think about what to do.

This instantly upset his wife, and she began sobbing and accusing him of being overdramatic and ruining her trust.

Yesterday evening, she respected his request and went to her mom’s house. Since then, she has been texting him nonstop and insisting there was nothing dangerous in his coffee.

He did think quickly and saved the vial of what his wife had poured into his coffee, but he was anxious about getting it tested to find out the truth.

His wife is his whole world, but he’s terrified that she might have been trying to harm him. He’s having a hard time sleeping, and he feels extremely paranoid being at home.

After thinking it over some more, he dialed 911 and informed them of what his wife had done. He then checked into the hospital, as he’s been feeling worse every single day.

The doctors did a few tests and concluded that is bloodwork isn’t right, but they can’t pinpoint the exact problem yet.

They sent samples out to the lab, which will take a few days to get the results back. In the meantime, the hospital has kept him there for observation due to his symptoms.

“So it’s getting worse very quickly. I gave the vial to the police when they stopped by earlier, and they’re testing it. They didn’t say much, but their serious faces freaked me out,” he continued.

“My wife keeps calling and texting, sobbing, saying she’s so sorry, and it was just some ‘herbal remedy’ from a friend to ‘help me.’ But she’s still dodging my questions about why she hid it, and it’s making my head spin. I told her we can’t talk until I’m out of here and know what’s going on.”

“She’s at her mom’s, but her texts are so frantic it’s breaking my heart. I love her, but I don’t think I can ever trust her again. I’m stuck in this hospital bed, and I feel so alone.”

I think that even if her intentions weren’t malicious, secretly dosing a spouse without their knowledge is a massive breach of trust and potentially dangerous.

A marriage can survive stress, hardship, even mistakes, but it cannot survive secrecy that endangers someone’s health.

Whether the powder turns out to be harmless or not, he’s right to question if this relationship is worth saving. Love can forgive a lot, but trust is the one thing it can’t live without.

What do you think? Is this grounds for divorce?

You can read the original post below.

