He Picked Controversial Game Of Thrones Names For His Puppies And Upset His Wife

When you start a family, choosing what to name your baby is no small task. After all, whatever moniker you pick will stick with them for the rest of their life.

That’s why so many couples struggle to agree on baby names. And sometimes, mothers end up getting first “dibs” due to the (obvious) fact that they had to carry the child.

This is precisely what happened in this man’s family. He and his wife have been together for 10 years, married for eight, and have two kids, ages 6 and 4.

But, following the birth of both children, his wife got to pick each of their names, and he wasn’t really happy with either of her choices.

“We discussed it at the time, but in the end, I let her have the final say because she was the one who went through the pregnancy, gave birth, and put her body on the line,” he recalled.

Given that, and how much the two names meant to her, he was willing to compromise. Now that they’re planning to adopt some new pets, though, he thinks it’s his turn to take naming priority.

More specifically, he and his wife will be getting two Maltese puppies, one male and one female, next week. They also happen to be siblings from the same litter.

Ahead of the adoption, he made it clear that he was going to select the names this time around, and his wife was supposedly fine with that (until she found out what he’d picked).

Spoiler alert: he went with Jamie and Cersei, the names of the twins from “Game of Thrones” who also happen to be lovers.

“I know it’s weird,” he admitted, “But they’re siblings from my favorite show, so I decided on those names.”

Additionally, he believes that since the dogs will be fixed, the “lovers” implication won’t really matter. He knows the Maltese siblings will be lifelong companions, too, so the names feel appropriate to him.

His wife, on the other hand, is pretty uncomfortable with his decision due to the “obvious connotation.” However, since she took over when it came to naming their children, he claimed that she needed to back down now.

“I told her she doesn’t really have the right to veto them. She got to name both our kids, even though I wasn’t a fan of those names,” he reasoned.

So, he thought his wife needed to just deal with it and compromise, and ultimately, she gave in. Still, he can’t help but wonder if taking away her “veto” power after she got to name both of their children was justified or a jerky move.

Do you agree that it’s his turn to select some names? Or are his choices for the puppies too strange?

