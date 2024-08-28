He Threatened To Call Off His Wedding If His Fiancée Invites His Ex-Wife To The Event

Even though weddings are an excuse to have all your friends and family in one room to celebrate your marriage, it doesn’t mean you should invite just anyone to the occasion.

A man is unsure what to do after his fiancée told him he should invite his ex-wife to their wedding to make his daughter happy, but he doesn’t want her there.

He’s 32 and is excited to marry his 31-year-old fiancée, who he’s been with for the last four years. They’re getting married next month, and he’s elated to build a life with her and his eight-year-old daughter.

He shares his daughter with his ex-wife, whom he was married to for a few years before they split. Thankfully, his daughter gets along wonderfully with her future stepmom, and he feels they’ll live very comfortably together during his custody time.

Now, he’s feeling a little uncomfortable as his fiancée wants to do something for their wedding that he isn’t sure he can handle.

“My soon-to-be wife wants me to invite my ex to our wedding because my daughter wants [her there],” he said.

“My ex was abusive to me and cheated on me multiple times. I caught her, and she still cheated, and when we got divorced, she took a huge chunk [of money] from me.”

While he never intended to see his ex-wife outside of meetings related to their daughter, his fiancée began telling him that his daughter wouldn’t attend their wedding if her mom weren’t able to be there, which was something his daughter had never told him one-on-one.

His fiancée is fine with the idea, but he worries that his ex may do something “stupid” on their wedding day or make baseless accusations.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.