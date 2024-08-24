He Told His Wife’s Guy Friend To Leave His House After He Made A Remark About Always Thinking His Wife Would End Up With Someone Better Than Him

For some people, having a partner who’s friends with someone of the opposite gender is a major red flag. For others, these co-ed friendships really aren’t a big deal.

But what if you fell in the latter boat for years when, all of a sudden, your significant other’s friend started making some really inappropriate remarks about your relationship? How would you handle that awkward situation?

This 31-year-old man recently dealt with this very same incident. For some content, he and his wife – who is 29-years-old – tied the knot about two years ago. Since then, they’ve also had a daughter together, who is now 2-months-old.

However, his wife has known a particular male friend for years, and they have been very close for a really long time.

“And her friend has never given me any reason to keep him from visiting our home,” he said.

Yet, after his wife’s friend was invited over to their house last weekend to meet their new baby girl, that all changed.

While all three of them were just talking, the guy started making some really out-of-pocket comments.

First, his wife’s friend claimed that “luck” had been on his side, which is how he was able to “land” his wife in the first place. Then, his wife’s friend admitted how, for a long time, he always thought his wife would end up with someone “better” than him.

“The guy made a joke out of it, but I found it to be very distasteful and inappropriate, especially in front of my wife and our newborn,” he recalled.

