Her Brother-In-Law Insinuated That She Was Forcing Her Husband To Sacrifice His Career To Care For Their Baby When He Didn’t Even Want Kids A Year Ago

About a month ago, this 26-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 27, had their first baby – a boy – together. Her pregnancy was actually unexpected, but now, she thinks their son was the best thing to ever happen to them.

Back when they first found out they were expecting, they also determined her husband should stay home after their son was born.

“We decided it would be better for my husband to stay home with the baby because his job offers better paternity leave than my maternity leave,” she recalled.

Well, after she recently got home from work and walked in on an argument between her husband and his brother, she realized that her brother-in-law didn’t agree with their decision.

Apparently, the pair was speaking very fast and in Dutch, a language that she doesn’t understand. So, she asked her husband what was going on, but her brother-in-law responded – pointedly asking her why her husband was doing “her job.”

“He said it was ridiculous for my husband to be home cooking, cleaning, and babysitting for our son when he should be working,” she revealed.

Her husband jumped in and tried to explain how he chose to stay home since they didn’t want to put their son into daycare at such a young age. Plus, his job was completely fine with it.

Nonetheless, her brother-in-law wouldn’t back down. Instead, he brought up how, just about a year ago, her husband didn’t even want kids, yet now, he was sacrificing his career for a “child he didn’t want.”

This obviously made her husband furious, and he kicked his brother out. He made it clear that he wouldn’t put up with any disrespect toward his family or his son.

