Her Friend Just Uninvited Her From Her Destination Wedding, Even Though She Spent Over $1,000 On Plane Tickets Already

This woman’s friend from college invited her to her wedding close to a year ago. Later on, her friend sent her and their other college friends a save the date to attend her destination wedding.

They all live in America, but her friend’s wedding is happening in Asia. She made sure to book her tickets, but then today, their group text got a message from her friend, the bride.

Her friend uninvited them all from the wedding, stating she doesn’t have accommodations for them. She apologized before saying she hopes nobody booked their plane tickets.

The thing is, she already dropped over $1,000 on her plane tickets, and she did this three days ago.

So, she sent her friend a private message outlining the amount she spent, before saying she will try to cancel but most likely won’t be able to get her money back.

She concluded her message by telling her friend she understands she has limited space at the wedding.

Her friend responded that she can try to work something out if it’s not possible to cancel her plane tickets, but begged her not to tell their other friends.

Apparently, the staff at the hotel her friend picked just can’t fork over more rooms for the wedding guests.

So, she’s left wondering if she should attempt to get some of her money back or if she should try to go to the wedding even after being uninvited.

