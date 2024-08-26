Her Husband Bought Her A Diet Plan For Their Anniversary, And She’s Really Offended

Can you imagine asking your spouse for a piece of jewelry for your anniversary and, instead, getting a dieting handbook?

That happened to a woman who is now extremely angry with her husband after he put her on a diet plan as an anniversary gift.

She and her husband recently celebrated their anniversary, and they discussed what they might like as a gift beforehand.

She knew her husband wanted a nice watch, so she got it and was proud of herself.

When her husband asked her what she wanted, she mentioned she’d like some new jewelry but that it didn’t have to be crazy expensive.

Then, much to her surprise, when their anniversary rolled around, her husband revealed he signed her up for a diet plan as a gift.

“I find this annoying because my husband is overweight when my BMI is on the lower end of ideal,” she said.

“My husband, [who is] European, says in his culture, an average BMI is overweight for women, and the BMI system is catered towards fatter, American bodies.”

Her husband also believes that a man’s weight shouldn’t matter as long as he’s considered strong.

