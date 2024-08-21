Her Sister Texted Her A Photo Of Her Engagement Ring Just To Make Her Feel Bad That Her Own Boyfriend Hasn’t Proposed After 12 Years

A little while back, this 35-year-old woman made the tough decision to cut contact with all of her siblings.

She already removed her mom from her life three years ago, and she was raised in an incredibly sad home.

Her family was poor and mean to her, so she developed intense fears and anxieties. Her dad was physically abusive, and her mom emotionally and verbally abused her because she’s the spitting image of her dad.

She’s not surprised she struggled for years with anger and rage due to her terrible childhood. When she was 16, she was able to escape, but she was all alone with no support from anyone.

She was left to grow up quickly and figure it out from that moment forward. Though, she grappled with cutting off her mom for years simply because she’s her mom.

But after wanting desperately to find peace in her life, she made the move to no longer speak to her.

Her mom is manipulative and narcissistic, and she wasn’t shocked that her mom turned her brother and sister against her.

They never were close, to begin with, but she still always showed up for her siblings. She allowed them to move into her home temporarily, supported them through breakups and birthdays, and truly did anything she could.

In return, they’ve never done anything similar for her. Two months ago, she became a doctor, and neither her sister nor brother offered up their congratulations for such an enormous milestone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.