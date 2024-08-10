Her Stepmom Came Unglued When She Said She Couldn’t Bring A Cooler Of Her Favorite Wine To Her Wedding

In just a couple of months, this 29-year-old woman is having her wedding. Several days ago, her stepmom questioned her about what kind of beverages are going to be served at the event.

She informed her stepmom that she’s going to have an open bar full of liquor, beer, wine, and some signature cocktails.

Her stepmom specifically wanted to know more about the wines, and she replied that she wasn’t sure; she just knew it would be a house white and red.

“She said she and my dad and our family friends are very particular about the type of Chardonnay they like, and I told her I planned to surprise my dad (who contributed a generous amount to the wedding) by selecting a nice bottle or two of Chardonnay from their specialty wine menu to have just for them,” she explained.

“She asked if there would be enough for her friends, and I said that the bottles were about $80 each, so I was only going to get 2, not enough for many people (there is no cheaper Chardonnay option on their menu; all of their specialty wine is pretty expensive).”

“She then asked if she could bring their own. I told her I would have no idea if she just stuck some in her purse – but she said she was thinking about bringing a cooler with a few bottles.”

She reminded her stepmom that it’s a very upscale wedding venue and that it wasn’t classy to bring a cooler full of wine with her.

She asked her stepmom if she would have done that for her cousin’s lavish wedding, which they all attended a couple of weeks ago.

Her stepmom completely came unglued before storming off in a huff while she remained calm, cool, and collected amid the blowup.

