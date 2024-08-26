Her Vacation To Greece Was Ruined When Her Boyfriend Proposed, And She Said No Because She Told Him She Never Wanted To Get Married Again

So many people out there have zero interest in getting married and don’t know what to do when the love of their life has their heart set on getting married one day.

A woman recently broke up with her partner after he proposed to her in the middle of their Greek vacation, even though she’s been telling him for a long time that she has no interest in getting married.

She and her partner are in their early 40s, and they each have children from a previous relationship.

Before meeting her partner, she was married to her daughter’s father, who ended up being extremely toxic and put her through an awful divorce where he tried to take away her daughter.

Because of her history with marriage, she made it very clear to her current partner that she didn’t want to go through that again.

“I told him I never wanted to get married and that it’s not about him, but it’s just the fact that I see no point in it,” she said.

“Basically, I decided I never wanted to be bound to anyone in that way, as it’s easier to break up than divorce.”

Her partner has been upset about this for years, as he’d love to marry her. They’ve gotten into several arguments related to getting married. It got to the point where they almost broke up several times because her partner wouldn’t drop the idea.

Finally, they settled down for a while, not discussing the topic of marriage and choosing to live happily together as partners.

