Here’s How To Tell You’re Getting Love-Bombed And Exactly What To Do About It

Have you ever heard the term “love bombing?” It may sound kind of lovely like someone’s unending love crashing in on you as powerfully as a bomb, but when you learn more about it, you begin to realize it’s actually pretty toxic.

Don’t stress, though – by learning more about love bombing, how it works, and how it can be a sign of manipulation, you can know how to overcome it.

Love bombing is a technique often used by people with narcissistic and controlling tendencies. They try to control or get you to do whatever they want by showering you with intense, unwavering love and affection.

Some toxic people usually bring on love bombing a bit early in a relationship to sort of seal the deal and lock someone in.

If you’ve ever been in a relationship where you felt things were moving too fast because your new partner was overly affectionate, there’s a good chance they were love-bombing.

So, why is love bombing dangerous?

It typically is a manipulation technique, as once you’ve been shown all this powerful love and affection, your mind is tricked into feeling guilty or ashamed anytime you can’t offer it back.

Plus, after bombs land, there is a major fallout, and in the case of a love bombing, once someone has stopped showing all that love, you may not like the real personality behind it.

Hopefully, now you should be beginning to understand what love bombing is, but if you’re still a bit confused, here are some examples of how it presents itself in everyday life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.