He’s Considering Divorcing His Wife Because He Found Out She Cheated On Him During Her Bachelorette Party

Bachelor and bachelorette parties are a rite of passage for future brides and grooms. Viewed as their last night or weekend of “freedom,” the parties are usually celebrated with bridesmaids and groomsmen – and they can get pretty wild.

But, brides and grooms aren’t totally “free” on the night of their bachelor(ette) parties, and cheating is still viewed as a no-go for many soon-to-be spouses.

So, what happens if you find out years after tying the knot that your spouse actually cheated on you during their own bachelorette party?

Unfortunately, that’s the situation this 35-year-old man currently finds himself in. He and his wife have been married for eight years now, and their relationship had been wonderful.

“Happy relationship, happy life, stable finances, a good house, and both working,” he said.

However, that all changed just last year when he found out his wife had cheated on him at her bachelorette party with a dancer. The way he discovered the truth wasn’t great, either.

“I learned it because I found some questionable videos on our old drive,” he revealed.

When he confronted his wife, she also didn’t deny or dismiss the accusations. Rather, she owned up to the mistake, was “extremely apologetic,” and claimed she was going to “do her best” to make it up to him.

He clarified how he has no reason to believe that his wife cheated on him after the incident at her bachelorette party.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.