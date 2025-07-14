Her Brother’s Son Hates His Girlfriend’s Son, So She Advised Her Brother To End The Relationship

maksimvostrikov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Blending families is never easy, but what if the kids don’t just struggle to bond, they flat-out avoid each other? This woman’s brother is in love and ready to take the next step.

But after two years of forced playdates, birthday party standoffs, and constant tension between their sons, she’s not so sure love is enough.

When he asked for her honest opinion, she gave it, no sugarcoating, no pretending. Now she’s being told she should’ve kept quiet.

But when two children want nothing to do with each other, is silence really the supportive thing, or just the easier one?

Her brother is a single dad with a son who is 9. Her nephew’s mom is no longer a part of their lives. Three years ago, her brother started dating a woman named Kayla, who has a son the same age as her nephew.

For two years now, her nephew and Kayla’s son have struggled to get along with one another, and it’s beginning to worry her brother, as Kayla is looking to take the next steps in their relationship.

“The boys do not like each other, and my brother has told me that both of them complain and try to get out of spending time together,” she explained.

“The first time they met, it was at a kids’ play center, and within 10 minutes, the boys were playing with different groups of kids. The second time they went to see a movie and Kayla’s son moved seats to sit next to his friend.”

“The third time, my nephew went to listen to a different story time, but in the same library, obviously. Other times, they brought them to the amusement park 20 minutes from my brother’s house, and they chose to go on different rides to each other, and when they went on the same one, they chose to be in different rows or karts.”

maksimvostrikov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

These kids pretty much hate one another. If they have to go over to the other one’s house, they keep to themselves.

If Kayla and her brother attempt to include the boys in group activities or games, they want nothing to do with anyone but their parents. They frequently argue and refuse to play.

At their respective birthday parties, the boys wouldn’t interact, except when her brother or Kayla forced them to. Kayla and her brother have attempted to organize sleepovers, but that didn’t help the boys bond.

It’s now so bad between the kids that they will no longer sit anywhere near one another when they have to eat at the same table.

“My brother and Kayla wanted to move in together and get married, but the boys are still avoiding each other and not getting along,” she said.

“Both say they don’t like the other, and I’m not sure if reasons were asked or given, but neither of them was okay with the idea of the four living together.”

“My brother said Kayla wants to try living together and making it work, but he’s not sure and he’s worried he could lose my nephew to the decision eventually or that it will hurt their relationship.”

Her brother actually approached her, wanting her opinion, and she did not hold back. She let her brother know that if she were in his shoes, she would dump Kayla, since their kids absolutely cannot get along.

She told her brother that fighting among siblings isn’t unusual, but these boys are not brothers, and they have zero positive interactions.

The kids can’t stand each other, so she underscored to her brother that trying to move in with Kayla or pursue a serious future with her seemed like a bad idea.

“Our mom told me not to discourage my brother and that things like this can be worked on. She told me when my brother left that I should have just supported him,” she concluded.

Do you think she was wrong to admit to her brother that if she were dating someone whose kid hated her kid, she would break up with them?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski