She Thinks It’s Her Husband’s Fault She’s Gained So Much Weight And Let Herself Go, Since He Never Pitches In At Home

People love to throw around the phrase “letting yourself go,” like it’s just about skipping the gym or outgrowing your jeans. But for this 30-year-old woman, it’s more complicated than that.

She didn’t let herself go; she was left to carry it all. The kids. The cooking. The cleaning. The bills. The job. The late nights and early mornings. Somewhere in that chaos, the version of herself who felt strong and put-together faded into the background.

Now, while her husband critiques her body from the sidelines, she’s realizing the truth: if you want someone to thrive, you can’t watch them drown. You have to help them swim.

Her husband is the same age as her. They got married two years ago and have been together for a total of six years; they first met during grade school.

She has a child from a previous relationship (a six-year-old), and she and her husband have since had one child (a four-year-old).

“Prior to [my] husband and I getting together, I was working through some trauma in the gym – [it] was kind of my safe space at that time, so even newly post-baby, I was in good shape,” she explained.

But then after she had their child four years ago, she hasn’t really made it to the gym that much or found the time to work out.

She has a lot on her plate aside from being a mom. She has a full-time job with a bit of overtime required from her.

She’s responsible for paying more than half of their household expenses, and she’s the primary parent when it comes to running after the kids. Additionally, all household tasks and chores are on her.

“In doing so, I’ve gained a substantial amount of weight. I was sitting at around 135/140 lb after my first baby, whereas now, I’m 175/180 lb,” she said.

It’s easy to see why she has little time to devote to her appearance and health, considering all her responsibilities.

She’s growing resentful of her husband for not helping out more around the house and with their children, especially since she’s gained a significant amount of weight.

Her husband has been making remarks like her shirts no longer fit her and her jeans look bad on her body, yet he’s doing nothing to help her run their home.

“I feel as though if he stepped up to the plate to help with life’s responsibilities, I would have more time to work on myself to be somewhat attractive, body-wise,” she continued.

“I would also, with working out, be healthier and feel a lot more confident in myself again.”

Do you think she’s wrong for placing the blame on her husband for letting herself go?

You can read the original post below.

