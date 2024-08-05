He’s Devastated That His Wife Admitted She Almost Left Him At The Altar

Three years ago, this guy and his wife got married, and now they have a child together. They both recently attended a family gathering, and the topic of how his cousin nearly didn’t show up for his own wedding came up.

Suddenly, his wife blurted out that she almost left him at the altar, too, before hugging their son and saying, “…But look what I would have missed out on.”

He was absolutely shocked by his wife’s confession, as he had absolutely no idea it crossed her mind to leave him behind on their wedding day.

His shock then turned to devastation. He’s happy that his wife decided to marry him, but he doesn’t understand why she didn’t add that she was happy she did as well because of him.

It made him sadder that his wife focused on their son, and didn’t add in that she loves him too.

“I always thought we had a great relationship,” he explained. “I never yell or do anything mean, and she’s the woman of my dreams.”

“I asked her about it later, and [she] admitted that she had spent too much time comparing me to the husband of her best friend. Obviously, that made me feel a lot better…he’s like rich and 6’4” and 10 years older than me. Super nice guy, but now I don’t want to be around him at all.”

“I feel like she doesn’t understand or care about how I’m feeling right now, and I’m devastated. I feel like there were things she could have said to make the situation better, but she didn’t.”

He doesn’t want to jump to divorce his wife over her recent insults to his character, but he’s not sure how he can move forward, though he believes he can forgive her in time.

