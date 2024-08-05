His Friend Crashed His First Date With A Girl, Tried To Flirt With Her Right In Front Of Him, And Then Expected Him To Pay For His Meal

This 28-year-old guy has a friend named Dave, who is 29-years-old and has always been a bit of a jokester.

But, even though he’s known Dave for years and never had a problem with his friend’s sense of humor, he recently hit his breaking point when Dave sabotaged his first date with a new girl.

It all went down last week when he took a 25-year-old woman named Sarah to dinner.

“We were having a great time, laughing, making plans for the future – total chemistry,” he recalled.

Then, in the middle of their meal, Dave showed up and crashed their dinner completely uninvited.

At the time, he thought his friend was just being his typical goofy self. Well, that was until Dave actually started flirting with Sarah, his own date, right in front of him.

In the beginning, he tried to brush it off and move on with the meal. However, then Dave started making comments about how he was “actually single” and searching for a girlfriend.

“And I’m just sitting there, watching my date’s face go from happy to awkward as she tries to politely decline his advances,” he detailed.

This finally pushed him to put his foot down and tell Dave to “back off.” Still, his friend didn’t get the hint, and the drama only continued.

