His Stepdaughter Says She’s Madly In Love With Him, So He Thinks He Has No Choice But To Leave His Wife

For the last 13 years, this man has been with his wife, and back when he met her, her daughter was only 3-years-old.

He never had a problem with his stepdaughter until she entered her adolescent years and started to get really touchy-feely with him.

“She would pretend to kiss me by quickly bringing her mouth close to mine, play footsie with me under the table, ask me to scratch her back, and then ask me to go lower, in short, completely inappropriate behavior,” he explained.

Now, his stepdaughter’s harassment has gotten so bad he says he feels as if he’s living with a demon out to get him.

He and his wife have undergone therapy with his stepdaughter for years in an effort to fix things, but it hasn’t worked.

In their therapy sessions, his stepdaughter insisted she was head over heels in love with him and wanted to spend her whole life with him.

The therapist began to think he was somehow abusing his stepdaughter, but he was doing no such thing.

Later on, his stepdaughter received a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. Today, he and his wife are wondering what on earth they can do because things have only gotten worse, not better.

He has a 6-year-old daughter with his wife, and he can honestly admit that if he didn’t have a child with her, he would have left her already.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.