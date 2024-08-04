Now Known As The Cookies And Creme Dog, A Pup Named Goose Has Taken The Internet By Storm With His Unique Breed And Coloring

There are about 200 dog breeds officially recognized by the American Kennel Club, but with so many mixed dog breeds out there, some just haven’t made the list yet.

Lately, the internet has been gushing over a dog named Goose. He is half golden retriever and half blue merle Australian shepherd.

The rare dog is featured on the TikTok account of Brandy Clark (@brandyclark089). In the caption of a video posted on July 6, the owner wrote that many people often stop and ask about Goose because of how “wild-looking” he is.

According to the caption, Goose’s mother is a full-blooded golden retriever, while his father is a full-blooded blue merle Australian shepherd of a standard size.

As a result, Goose has black and white fur that a commenter likened to “cookies and creme.” Goose’s long-haired coat is a grayish-blue color. Black spots cover his face and body. The white fur around his neck resembles a lion’s mane.

Several TikTok users commented on Goose’s unique look, and some shared similar breeds they owned and what they looked like.

“We have the same breed! But mine’s black,” one user stated.

“I had an Aussie/golden. He was gold-colored. He wanted to bite everyone,” wrote another.

“I have a mini Aussie/Pomeranian mix. I took him swimming one day, and we met a standard-size one with his exact color and markings. So cute!” exclaimed a third.

