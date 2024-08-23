Project K-9 Hero Is Dedicated To Supporting Retired Or Dismissed Working Dogs, Ensuring They Can Happily Enjoy Their Golden Years

Most of us have learned about and praised the thousands of outstanding service dogs that work hard for our emergency departments and military.

We often hear about their stories, which focus on all the great things they’ve done while on duty. But what about what happens to them when it’s time to retire?

There will always be a demand for hardworking dogs to assist our police officers, firefighters, soldiers, and more, but we also know that dogs cannot stay active for very long, and numerous pups must retire around 10-years-old.

By that age, many of these dogs can develop health conditions and need extra-loving homes with diligent and loyal owners. But then, we run into the issue of countless families only wanting to adopt puppies or dogs under the age of three.

Fortunately, initiatives like Project K-9 Hero stepped in to provide a solution. This program is dedicated to supporting retired or dismissed police K-9s and military working dogs, ensuring they can enjoy their golden years in peace and happiness.

Jason Johnson, who formerly worked as a Field Canine Coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security and has experience training and caring for police K-9s and military working dogs, founded Project K-9 Hero to educate the public on the importance of their care post-retirement and send supplies and funds to the families that take them in.

Project K-9 has an incredible rehabilitation and re-homing facility they use to house retired service dogs that can no longer be cared for by their owners. It’s a 177-acre space that gives them a loving place to live while waiting for a forever home.

When families sign their retired service dogs up for Project K-9 and qualify as official members, the program will cover all of their medical costs, including vet visits, prescriptions, and surgeries.

They’ll make sure any special food they need is paid for and delivered directly to their owners, and when the dog’s life comes to an end, they’ll set up “end of watch benefits,” which include a proper burial, cremation, and custom portrait sent to the family.

