She Broke Up With Her Fiancé Because He Admitted He Was Embarrassed To Be Seen With Her After She Gained Some Weight And Called Her Disgusting

This 30-year-old woman is currently engaged, but she and her fiancé, who is 33, are in a long-distance relationship.

Unfortunately, she’s also always struggled with self-esteem and body image issues. In the past, she used to weigh about 160 pounds. More recently, though, she has put on a little weight and is now around 175 pounds.

“It’s been a tough year with exams and other personal challenges, so I knew I had gained some weight,” she explained.

She even told her boyfriend about it and made it clear that she planned to actively work on losing the extra pounds once she returned home.

Yet, after she went to visit her boyfriend a few weeks ago, he made her feel terrible about her appearance.

For some context, she got back from her trip about two weeks ago, and since then, she’s made an effort to change her diet.

“And I started walking two hours daily,” she added.

However, her boyfriend still gave her a call yesterday and claimed he wanted to have an honest conversation. Then, he admitted the reason why they didn’t go out very much during her visit was that he’d actually been “embarrassed” to be seen with her!

On top of that, her boyfriend used the same reason to justify why he didn’t introduce her to any of his friends during her trip.

