She Canceled Her $50,000 Wedding After Discovering That Her Fiancé Has Had A Girlfriend Throughout Their Whole Relationship

Five years ago, this 29-year-old woman started dating her 32-year-old fiancé after originally meeting him at a bar.

They formed an instant connection, and things got romantic, but she had no idea that he already had a girlfriend.

Her fiancé kept pretending that they both were the only girl he was seeing, but that was a lie. Two years into her relationship, she grew skeptical that she was actually not the only girl in his life.

Mainly, she found it weird that her boyfriend slept somewhere else but at their house every other evening.

It wasn’t related to work, as he had quit his job back then to be her “house husband” and work on improving his cooking, so she had no idea where he was going.

Eventually, her fiancé agreed to get a job and would come home in a bad mood constantly, and she didn’t ever press him on his whereabouts.

A month ago, she was shocked to receive a message from a girl she didn’t know on social media. This girl insisted that her fiancé had been cheating on her from the start.

Her fiancé’s girlfriend dumped him after finding out that he was about to get married to someone else.

She confronted her fiancé, who denied it all, but she could tell that he was lying to her face. She began crying and left to go to her mom and dad’s house.

