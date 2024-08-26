She Cut Her Parents Off After Discovering They Knew About Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheating On Her For A Year And Even Covered For Him

Have you ever broken up with someone your parents liked and never heard the end of it from them?

A woman had to cut off her parents because she found out they were supporting her ex-boyfriend right before they broke up, even though he cheated on her and she was done with him.

She’s 27 and split with her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend five years ago after they dated for three years. She left him because she found out he cheated on her multiple times, which broke her heart.

“My parents were incredibly supportive and helped me get through it, or so I thought,” she said.

“Last month, I reconnected with an old mutual friend who dropped a bombshell.”

She and her ex’s mutual friend revealed that before she and her ex ended their relationship, her parents were in constant contact with him, supporting him emotionally and financially.

Even though her parents knew her ex was cheating on her, they felt bad for him and wanted him to succeed.

Her dad gave her ex job recommendations, and her mom gave him relationship advice in hopes they could repair everything.

Then, she found out her parents went as far as to loan her ex money, and she had no idea at the time.

