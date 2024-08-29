She Doesn’t Regret Telling Her Best Friend To Call Her Wedding Off

In a month and a half, this 27-year-old woman’s best friend Daisy is going to be marrying her fiancé, Max.

Max and Daisy have spent the last three years together, and she thinks they are a picture-perfect couple.

She’s always been a fan of Max and Daisy getting married until she attended Daisy’s bachelorette party.

Last week was the event, and Daisy wanted it to be low-key. So, Daisy invited her closest friends to have dinner with her at a tiny vineyard.

“She made a big show of pouring everyone a glass of the house red except for herself and took a huge sip of her water,” she explained.

“She was smiling at all of us as if we were already in on the joke, but we weren’t. But then, slowly, realization dawned, and she confirmed: she was pregnant. 2 months pregnant, to be exact. We were all happy for her, congratulating her, hugging, etc.”

“Then someone made one of those jokes about them having to get married just cause she’s pregnant, and she got all mischievous again. She then revealed that Max doesn’t know and that it was going to be a surprise. The reaction to this was mostly positive, which dumbfounded me.”

Now, she knows that Max and Daisy have been excited about having children in the future and that they have discussed this at length prior to deciding to have their wedding.

But she thinks that just because a couple wants to have children doesn’t give one of them the right to pick the timing alone.

