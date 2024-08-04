She Faked Being Sick To Get Out Of A Family Vacation And Go To A Music Festival With Her Friends Instead

Have you ever faked being sick to get out of a family-related event? A teenager recently pretended to have a bad cold so she could get out of her family’s long road trip, but it greatly upset them when they discovered it was all fake.

She’s 18-years-old and comes from a big family that likes to take extravagant vacations. While that sounds nice, she mentioned that the trips often have very strict and packed itineraries that leave no room for free time or even personal space.

This year, her parents planned a two-week road trip for them, her and her brother, and she immediately knew she didn’t want to go.

There was a music festival her friends had planned she was desperate to attend and she wanted to stay home to work on some personal projects before the summer ended.

When she asked her parents if she could stay home, they were offended that she’d want to miss out on “family bonding time.” So, she tried to find another way out of the road trip.

“A week before we were supposed to leave, I started pretending to feel unwell, complaining about headaches, fatigue, and an upset stomach,” she said.

“I even faked a mild fever by holding a warm cloth to my forehead before my mom checked my temperature. My parents got worried and took me to the doctor, but I played it cool.”

She told her parents she simply needed rest and would be okay, but when it was time to leave for the trip, she told them her symptoms were still there and that she wasn’t sure she’d be alright in the car.

Her parents reluctantly agreed to let her stay home, telling her to rest and asking her grandparents to check in on her occasionally.

