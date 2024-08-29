She Just Turned 18, And Her Aunt Embarrassed Her By Giving Her Money To Join Weight Watchers As A Present

Yesterday, this girl celebrated her 18th birthday, but instead of it being a joyous occasion, it turned into a humiliating event.

Throughout her life, her loved ones sadly have teased her about her weight. Her aunt is the worst offender, and her aunt has really gone out of her way to be unkind to her.

Her aunt is the ring leader when it comes to fat-shaming her and being mean. Even when she was much younger and obviously struggling with her self-image, her aunt never missed an opportunity to make her feel terrible about her size.

“She used to tell me that my clothes looked so small on me and that even her clothes are probably small for me,” she explained.

“She used to remind me to go on diets constantly. I’m currently 320lbs if it adds context, too.”

Now, it’s been quite some time since she last saw her aunt. So when her aunt showed up for her birthday party, she was happy to see her.

To be honest, though, she had a bad feeling in the pit of her stomach that her aunt would address her weight in a negative way.

She has gained more since she last spent time with her aunt, but her aunt didn’t seem to bring it up much, and she felt relieved.

“I was opening a birthday card she gave me a few hours later, and it had money in it, with a note that said, “money for Weight Watchers, make some real change for once,” she added.

