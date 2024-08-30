She Made Her Fiancé Rewrite The Closure Message He Sent To His Ex

This 25-year-old woman’s 31-year-old fiancé recently celebrated his birthday, and his ex actually reached out to wish him a Happy Birthday.

She’s been with her fiancé for the last eight months, and he and his ex spoke occasionally before she entered the picture.

However, her fiancé hasn’t said anything to his ex during the duration of their relationship. When her fiancé saw that his ex sent him a message, he decided to respond back with his own note seeking closure.

Her fiancé showed her a copy of his message before he sent it along to his ex, and she actually rewrote it because she was concerned by his choice of words.

“When he sent me this draft of the message, I felt like it was too reflective of their relationship, especially with the “our paths separate here,” so I made him change the second paragraph to “I appreciate your well wishes, but I’d appreciate if you do not reach out again,” she explained.

“He said that this was too blunt, and she would know that I had something to do with the message as he has never been blunt or disrespectful with her before.”

Her fiancé went along with it and changed his message to her liking, but she still isn’t entirely happy with it.

She doesn’t understand why he’s being so nice to a girl who didn’t treat him that well while they were together.

It also annoys her that if she talks to her ex, her fiancé expects her to reply back in a way that’s rudely blunt, but he’s not doing the same with his own ex.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.