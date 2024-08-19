She Picked Her Sister To Be Her Maid Of Honor Over Her Best Friend Of Ten Years, And Now Her Friend Has Blocked Her On Social Media

This 28-year-old woman is currently engaged, so she and her fiancé have begun the exciting yet stressful process of planning their wedding.

And one of the most difficult decisions she’s had to make – who to pick as her Maid of Honor – has recently caused a big fight between her and her best friend, Maya.

For some context, she and Maya have been close for 10 years now. Still, she wanted her younger sister Lexi, who’s 26, to be her Maid of Honor instead.

That’s because when Lexi tied the knot, she had the same role in her sister’s wedding, and she wanted Lexi right by her side on her big day.

“We have no other family that we talk to, and I want her to share this special moment with me,” she explained.

She didn’t tell Maya about this right away, though. Rather, the topic naturally came up in conversation on the phone when her friend asked whether or not the Maid of Honor was going to have a different dress than the rest of the bridesmaids.

“And I said it depends on what dresses were available for my sister’s size because of her body type,” she recalled.

This made Maya very confused, and her friend asked why Lexi’s size mattered if her sister was just going to be a bridesmaid. It was then that she revealed Lexi would actually be her Maid of Honor, and Maya became really angry.

Her friend demanded to know why she chose Lexi. So, she admitted that she simply wanted her sister to fulfill that role. On top of that, she detailed how Lexi lives nearby while Maya lives three hours away from her. Due to this, she believed Lexi would have more time to help with the wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.