She Rubbed The Fact That Her Son Is Successful In Her Family’s Faces Because They Never Supported Her Or Her Parenting Style After He Was Born

When this 36-year-old woman was just 15, she welcomed her son into the world. At the time, no one in her family supported her decision, either.

Rather, they claimed that she was going to ruin her life and that she’d never be able to provide for her child.

“And that spoiling him would just make things worse. They said I was babying him too much and that he’d grow up spoiled and incapable of handling life on his own,” she recalled.

Despite all of that, she stayed true to how she wanted to raise her son and ignored what everyone thought. She worked extremely hard to give her son everything possible – not just material items.

“I gave him love, attention, and support, even when they said I was being too soft. I wanted him to feel secure and loved, something I didn’t always have growing up,” she explained.

Nowadays, her son is 21 years old, and she is so proud of the successful young man he grew into. He is already excelling in his career and has lofty future plans. Since he’s currently financially stable, he’s also begun repaying her for being a great mom by spoiling her, too.

Apparently, her son buys her nice things, takes her on vacation, and always ensures she doesn’t have to worry about money.

“I also have a well-paying job myself, so between the two of us, I’m living comfortably. We have a great relationship, and I couldn’t be prouder of the man he’s become,” she added.

So, after her son came up in conversation at a recent family gathering, she couldn’t help but rub both his and her success in her family’s faces a little bit. She pointed out how everyone tried to tell her that she was doing everything wrong and criticized her for being “too soft” on him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.