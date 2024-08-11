She Wants To Break Up With Her Boyfriend After He Did Nothing To Celebrate Her Birthday Aside From Send Her A Text

As a lover of birthdays, I’ve found that one of the worst things someone you love can do is forget about your birthday or worse, they know about it but don’t celebrate it in any way.

A woman is ready to break up with her boyfriend after he didn’t do anything to celebrate her birthday except send her a cold text in the morning.

She is 29 and has been with her 33-year-old boyfriend for a year.

They live separately and are often busy, having children from previous relationships and working full-time.

She is in nursing school on top of her job, and her boyfriend works full-time hours while sharing custody of his two children with his ex.

Because of their hectic schedules, they sometimes have difficulty bonding as a couple and will get into arguments, mostly due to stress.

Her boyfriend is in therapy to work on processing his emotions, and she is trying to learn to stand up for herself whenever he has emotional outbursts.

While she was able to get through several conflicts with her boyfriend, their most recent one has her convinced the relationship is over.

She recently celebrated a birthday, but unfortunately, the day was hardly celebratory.

