She’s An Olympic Rugby Star, And Here’s How She Shut Down Someone Who Tried To Shame Her For Her Weight

The Olympic games are here, and many of us Americans are cheering on our favorite athletes who are bringing home the gold.

Olympic athletes have some of the most impressive strength, stamina, and physique we have ever seen.

Yet, despite their amazing athleticism, many female Olympians are still criticized for the way their bodies look, even though they’re some of the strongest women in the country.

Ilona Maher, a 27-year-old rugby player for team U.S.A., who competed in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, recently addressed this issue after a commenter on an Instagram account tried to insult her after “betting” that she has a BMI or body mass index of 30%.

“I think you were trying to roast me, but this is actually a fact,” says Ilona in her response video, which she recorded before heading to Paris for the Olympic games.

“I do have a BMI of 30. Well, 29.3 to be exact. I’ve been considered overweight my whole life.”

Ilona then goes on to explain how she was told she was overweight for the majority of her life, from middle school to high school and beyond.

She has memories of being extremely embarrassed when she was labeled as overweight in school and tried to hide it from everyone.

After years of being insecure about her being considered overweight, Ilona spoke to a dietician so she could listen to a professional instead of the negative thoughts in her head.

