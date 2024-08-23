She’s Excluding Her Sister From Her Wedding Because She Called Her Fiancé A Starving Artist And Insulted His Career

In a couple of months, this 28-year-old woman will be marrying her 30-year-old fiancé named Alex. They have been with one another for five years so far, and she can truly say that Alex is the man of her dreams.

He’s an incredibly gifted artist, and he has a job doing freelance illustration work. While Alex isn’t rich off what he does for a career, he loves it, and so she is happy to support him.

Now, her 32-year-old sister Emily is a traditionalist when it comes to what people do for a living. She holds a job in finance and is unquestionably a success.

“Over the years, she’s made several snide comments about Alex’s job, calling it a “hobby” and implying that he’s not ambitious enough,” she explained.

“I usually let it slide because I know how she is, but it hurts both of us. A few weeks ago, during a family dinner, Emily made a particularly harsh comment.”

“She said, “I can’t believe you’re marrying a starving artist. Are you sure you want to spend your life supporting someone who can’t even afford to buy you nice things?”

Emily said this directly in front of Alex, who instantly looked hurt by her words. She was fuming after Emily humiliated Alex, and their family witnessed the whole thing.

She tried to put Emily in her place, calling her remarks inappropriate before insisting that Emily respect Alex and their relationship.

Emily played it all off like some kind of a joke and shrugged. She didn’t find the moment hilarious in the least.

