She’s Livid That Her Ex-Husband Plans To Leave Their Vacation Home To His Girlfriend And Her Seven Siblings Rather Than Their Adult Daughters

People lucky enough to have vacation homes know just how sacred they are. A woman is furious with her ex-husband, who decided he would leave their vacation house to his girlfriend rather than let their adult daughters inherit it.

She and her ex-husband were married for 20 years and have two daughters together, who are 25 and 23-years-old.

They divorced in 2018, and her ex now has a girlfriend who is around the same age as them, in her late 50s.

She still lives in their family home today, and her ex and his girlfriend live in the same gated community, only a few doors down. Her ex continues to make a decent living, and his girlfriend has retired from a sales career.

One of her fondest memories of her family before she and her husband split is all the time they spent at their family cabin, which sits on a river and was the site of countless enjoyable family vacations.

Recently, her eldest daughter was devastated when she found out her dad was going to give the cabin to his girlfriend and her seven siblings in the event of his death instead of her and her sister.

“My daughters had been told by their dad all their lives how the cabin was a great family legacy and how happy it made him that he was able to leave such a lasting legacy to them and their future families,” she recalled.

“Now he tells them that one day they will be able to build their own vacation home on the [same land] and spend time with his girlfriend and her family.”

This was extremely upsetting, given how, over the years, her daughters were made to believe that it would be theirs when he passed away. Plus, they’re not very close to his girlfriend for numerous reasons, so they don’t want to share the property with her.

