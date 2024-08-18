She’s Not Letting Her Sister-In-Law’s Dog Attend Her Wedding After It Attacked Her Pet Cat

Don’t get me wrong, I love my dog more than anything. But as social norms continue to change, do you think the idea of bringing pets absolutely everywhere is going too far?

Yes, service animals are a total exception because they’re needed for the health and well-being of their owners. However, think about all those people who try to bring their regular furry friends on countless trips – whether it’s to the grocery store or even to their gym.

It’s completely normal to view your pups as family, as do I. Yet, are there certain environments where dogs simply shouldn’t be allowed unless directly specified?

In my opinion, weddings are one of these situations, and this young woman agrees.

She and her fiancé have been planning every last detail of their upcoming nuptials for months, and now, she is super excited to tie the knot. Unfortunately, though, her sister-in-law Emily has been sparking a ton of drama regarding her pooch attending the event.

For some context, Emily has a dog that isn’t just big but has also actually attacked her pet cat in the past.

“It was a scary situation, and thankfully, my cat is okay after some vet care, but it was really traumatic for me,” she recalled.

Still, Emily has not stopped asking her if the dog could be brought to her wedding, and she’s not on board.

Her sister-in-law argued that the pup is “like family” and claimed she cannot imagine not bringing him along to the big day.

