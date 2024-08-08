This Virginia Grandmother Vanished Last Year After Searching For A Ride Home From Her Sister’s Residence

After spending the day with her loved ones on June 28, 2023, Nanci Britner – a grandmother from Winchester, Virginia – mysteriously vanished while trying to get a ride home and has remained missing ever since.

At the time, 45-year-old Nanci was living in a home located on North Ken Street. She was engaged, had four children, and was the proud grandmother of 13 grandkids.

In the past, she reportedly struggled with alcoholism but managed to get clean and remain sober for over a year leading up to her disappearance. Nanci’s loved ones also described her as a homebody who was always there for her family. So, she had never just left without telling anyone.

The morning of June 28, 2023, also started off like a normal day for Nanci. First, she visited one of her children and her three grandchildren, as she typically did.

“When she was walking out, she was like, ‘I love you guys. Be back later,” recalled Nanci’s daughter, Kelsi Britner.

Afterward, Nanci went to deliver some food to her sister, who lived at a residential motel known as the Relax Inn, which was located at 2645 Valley Avenue in Winchester.

Nanci’s sister had been undergoing cancer treatment, so she helped take care of her that afternoon. Then, by the end of the night, Nanci started searching for a ride back to her own home.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., she reportedly spoke to her fiancé on the phone – who had been working at a 7-11 at the time. Additionally, she reportedly texted one of her nieces.

Nanci’s sister had offered to let her sleepover at the motel that evening, but Nanci was supposedly expecting her son the following day – who was visiting from Morgantown, West Virginia, with his children.

