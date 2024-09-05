5 Decor Mistakes That Make Your Home Seem Cheap Instead Of Luxurious

Decorating your home is sometimes easier to imagine than do, and you want your space to be reflective of your style while also looking, well, stylish.

There are definitely a few slipups you can make with your decor that risk making your home seem cheap, and you might not even realize you’re doing these things.

So, let’s jump right into five mistakes that can make your home feel less than luxurious, along with how you can quickly correct it all.

Failing To Give Your Lighting The Time Of Day

Lighting is such a simple yet often overlooked home decor topic. If the overhead lighting in your rooms comes across as harsh, it can make your home seem cold and doctor’s office-esque.

If you happen to be on the other end of the spectrum with not enough light, your space will look dull and dark.

Ideally, you should have a range of lighting that goes beyond overhead sources, such as floor lamps, table lamps, or even wall sconces, if you want to get fancy.

Go for layers of light to get that look that’s inviting and exciting.

Filling Your Walls With Generic Art

