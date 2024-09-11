A 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Was Found Off The Coast Of Portugal And May Have Sunk Near Lisbon After Returning From India With Spices And Other Goods

Shipwrecks are like underwater time capsules, preserving pieces of the past. These sunken vessels have been lost beneath the waves for long periods of time but often still hold historical treasures that give us the opportunity to learn more about the people and events that made our world what it is today.

From famous warships to ancient trade vessels, these submerged relics contain thrilling secrets just waiting to be brought out of the depths.

Back in 2018, a shipwreck believed to be around 400 years old was found sitting on the bottom of the sea floor off the coast of Portugal.

According to experts, the ship may have sunk near Lisbon after returning from India with spices and other goods between 1575 and 1625, when Portugal’s spice trade with India was at its height.

The ship was discovered off the coast of Cascais, a resort town located about 15 miles west of Lisbon.

It was found at the beginning of September 2018 as part of a 10-year-long archaeological project that the municipal council of Cascais, the Portuguese government, the navy, and Nova University of Lisbon collaborated on.

The project director, Jorge Freire, said that the wreck and its objects were “very well-preserved.” The Portuguese government’s directorate-general for cultural heritage analyzed the artifacts.

Freire and his team spent four days examining the wreck. It was 40 feet below the surface. Divers uncovered various spices, Chinese ceramics from the Wanli period (1573 to 1619), nine bronze cannons etched with the Portuguese coat of arms, and cowry shells.

During the colonial era, the shells were a type of currency used to trade slaves. The discovery has helped provide insight into Portuguese trade history.

