As Soon As She Got This Contract From The Bride, She Cut Herself From The Bridal Party

This woman was all lined up to be a bridesmaid in a wedding, until she got a crazy contract from the bride outlining everything she was required to do.

The first thing the bride addressed was her expectations around the bridesmaid dresses and heels. The bride made it clear that the bridesmaids were responsible for all the costs associated with their outfits, as well as alterations.

She said that the dresses would be $100 or more, the alterations would be between $30 to $100, and the heels would be between $50 to $100.

Additionally, the bride noted that all the bridesmaids had to pay for their makeup and hair to be done, which ranged from $50 to $200 per person.

Moving on, the bride talked about her bridal shower, which she said the bridesmaids and Maid of Honor were in charge of paying for, except if they had “a rich aunt who can subsidize.”

The bride expected everyone to pay for the venue, the decorations, the shower gifts, the food, and the prizes, too.

The bride put down that the Maid of Honor needed to be in charge of writing down every gift she received as well as who bought each present for her.

“And bridesmaids are expected to bring shower gifts too (not the same as wedding gifts, FYI),” the bride added.

Next up, the bachelorette party, which the bride wanted the whole bridal party to cover the costs of.

