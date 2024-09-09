Clean Your Kitchen Sponges Regularly To Keep These Absorbent Tools From Harboring Harmful Bacteria: Here’s How

Sponges bear a lot of responsibility in the kitchen. They scrub dirty dishes and wipe down sinks and countertops.

However, a sponge’s absorbent nature and holey structure also make it a hotbed for harmful bacteria. The cleaning tool soaks up moisture and excess food matter, creating the perfect conditions for nasty germs to thrive.

Salmonella, E.coli and Staphylococcus aureus can survive for up to 16 days on a sponge’s surface, according to a 2020 study from the American Society for Microbiology. Mold, yeast, and other foodborne pathogens are also concerns.

To prevent bacteria from building up, make sure to clean your sponges regularly. You can do this in the microwave, dishwasher, or with everyday household cleaning supplies.

In addition to weekly cleaning, you should replace your kitchen sponge at least once a month or at the first sign of damage or funky odors to avoid contaminating your home and cookware with germs.

Fortunately, it’s super easy to clean a sponge since it only takes a few minutes of your time, and you can utilize tools you already have in your home. Here are four simple ways to give your kitchen sponge a deep clean.

How To Clean A Sponge With Vinegar

Vinegar acts as a mild, natural disinfectant, which makes it one of the best household cleaning staples around. It is also very affordable and eco-friendly.

Just fill a bowl with white vinegar and allow your sponge to soak for five to seven minutes. Then, remove it from the bowl and rinse it out with hot water. Wring it well and leave it out to dry.

