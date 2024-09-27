Everything You Need To Know About The Three Goldfinch Species That Live In The United States And How To Attract These Birds To Your Garden

Known for their vibrantly colored feathers and their cheerful chirping, goldfinches are a favorite among birdwatchers and gardeners. Many people seek to attract them to their bird feeders and backyards.

Three species of goldfinches live in the United States, although you may only be familiar with the popular American goldfinch.

Being aware of all the different goldfinch species in the U.S. can help deepen your appreciation for these small, lively birds and emphasize the importance of preserving their habitats. Here is some information about each of the three types of goldfinches.

American Goldfinch

The best-known species is the American goldfinch, which is the most widespread one. They can be found across almost the entire country. In winter, they venture to the deep south, and during the breeding season, they fly north to Canada.

Male American goldfinches are bright yellow to attract mates. Females aren’t as colorful as males. But in winter, they both look dull yellow and brown, with striped black and white wings, so they look almost unrecognizable. If you want to see more of them around, stock up your feeder with black nyger seeds.

Lesser Goldfinch

Lesser goldfinches are restricted to the west. Their range is limited to West Texas, the coast of California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. They are also common throughout Mexico and even dip into South America.

The lesser goldfinch isn’t as stunning as the American goldfinch. The yellow just isn’t as vibrant. From Texas to Colorado, males have black backs, but farther west, males are green-backed. It is also the smallest of the three goldfinches at four inches long.

