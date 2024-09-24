Following The Death Of His Childhood Best Friend, He Cheated On His Wife With His Friend’s Sister, But His Wife Claimed She Deserved It For Having A One-Night Stand Three Years Ago

This man is currently married, but about three years ago, his wife actually had a one-night stand with a random guy she met at a bar and cheated on him.

For some people, this would have been an absolute dealbreaker. But, while he was heartbroken, he opted to forgive his wife and work on their relationship.

He realized that she was genuinely remorseful about what she’d done, and she worked hard to reconcile their differences.

“I also recognized there were difficulties in our marriage, and I wasn’t without fault,” he recalled.

“My wife did tell me during reconciliation that she would immediately forgive me if I chose to step out of the marriage, but I told her that was out of the question.”

In the years since then, they recovered well, too. But, after the loss of his childhood friend just last month, he put their marriage in jeopardy again.

Once he heard about his friend’s death, he was quite devastated and had trouble coming to terms with the news. He knew that his friend’s sister was struggling as well.

Apparently, he used to be pretty close with the woman as they dated for a month back in college.

“But I couldn’t do it and called it off because, even though she was really pretty and nice, I always considered her more like my own sister,” he detailed.

