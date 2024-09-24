He Wants A Divorce Since He’s Sick Of His In-Laws Meddling In His Life While His Wife Refuses To Set Boundaries With Them

The point of tying the knot with your spouse is to start a life with them, not their entire family. But unfortunately, that just isn’t the case for many people.

This 36-year-old guy is currently in the same boat. He married his wife, who’s 34, five years ago, and from the start, he knew that his in-laws were quite difficult.

They were constantly getting involved in their personal business and making inappropriate remarks about their relationship. Plus, his in-laws would just show up at their home – completely unannounced – and it drove him nuts.

“I’ve tried talking to my wife about setting boundaries, but every time I bring it up, she gets defensive,” he said.

That’s why, over the past few years, his wife’s family has continued overstepping and causing a bunch of problems in their life.

For instance, his in-laws have stuck their noses into his and his wife’s finances. And after having children, it only got worse. His in-laws tried to control how they raised their kids, and to him, it became clear that they had no respect for him.

Still, his wife never actually stood up to them. She wrote off her family’s behavior, saying it was just “how they were,” and actually told him he needed to learn to “accept it.”

Following one more incident a few weeks ago, though, he simply could not take it anymore.

It all began when, yet again, his wife’s parents randomly came over to their house and proceeded to start criticizing him. According to them, he didn’t help out enough around his own house.

