Her Boyfriend Is Never On Time, And She’s Furious That He Caused Them To Miss Their Flight

For the last three years, this 26-year-old woman has been with her 25-year-old boyfriend, and they’re about to move in together. But the most irritating thing about him is that he is never on time.

It doesn’t matter if it’s work or personal; you can count on him to forever be late to whatever it is he needs to show up to.

She’s told her boyfriend over and over again that he has to work on managing his time better (and his money, too), but things don’t change.

Yesterday morning, she and her boyfriend were supposed to leave for a trip, and they agreed to meet up at the airport at 10 a.m.

At 10:27 a.m., her boyfriend arrived. Instead of going through security on her own, she waited around for her boyfriend in the ticketing section, since he was concerned that his bag weighed too much.

When they finally got onto the security line, it dawned on her that they were dangerously close to missing their flight, and she started to grow anxious.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend was as cool as a cucumber while she was panicking. They asked some people ahead of them if it would be alright to cut the line, and they were miraculously able to get through security 10 minutes before their flight took off.

“He made me feel crazy for being panicked and worried,” she explained. “I ran to the gate, and instead of running with me, he was trailing behind.”

“I got to the gate, and they wouldn’t let me on because he wasn’t with me, and we missed our flight. I was extremely outraged at him.”

