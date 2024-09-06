Her Boyfriend Thinks Her Customer Service Voice Is Hotter Than Her Normal Tone, So He’s Not Speaking To Her Until She Uses It With Him

For a little under three years now, this 27-year-old woman has been seeing her 30-year-old boyfriend.

A couple of months ago, they took the next step in their relationship and moved in together. They had discussed this for some time, and they picked a new state to relocate to.

Her job allows her to work from home, while her boyfriend’s job is a hybrid position based in their new state.

Her boyfriend was away at his office frequently after they made their move, and he only worked out of their house in the evenings.

So, her boyfriend has never heard her customer service voice that she uses with clients until two days ago.

Her boyfriend happened to be at home when she made her call, and she does have a specific tone she uses with customers that is a bit different from the voice she uses on a daily basis.

After she hung up, her boyfriend began teasing her about her customer service voice and saying she sounds more attractive using it.

She thought he was just joking around, but then he demanded to know why she used a voice with her customers that’s way more hot than her normal voice. He also wanted to know why she doesn’t use that voice with him.

“And I told him it’s because it’s not my real voice, and I’m not going to fake my voice,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.