Her Husband’s Aunt Got Plastic Surgery To Look Like Her Mother-In-Law And Debuted The New Look During Her Wedding, Stealing All The Attention

This woman is newly married, and she’s been dealing with a ton of drama involving her in-laws – specifically her husband’s aunt named Erin.

For some context, Erin is totally obsessed with her mother-in-law despite absolutely hating the woman.

Whenever her mother-in-law started seeing a new man, for instance, Erin would immediately hate the guy and start accusing him of being a criminal. Or, Erin will actually try to steal the spotlight and talk about her mother-in-law’s accomplishments as if they were her own.

“Basically, Erin’s whole identity revolves around being my mother-in-law’s sister, and I do have empathy,” she admitted.

“My mother-in-law is the type of person who just naturally outshines everyone. I can’t imagine being her little sister.”

Still, when she and her husband tied the knot recently, Erin’s obsessive behavior finally came to a head.

Leading up to the event, no one had seen her husband’s aunt for about two months, as Erin had gone on a sabbatical at work and was traveling.

So, when Erin actually showed up on her big day, everyone was shocked to see that she’d completely changed her appearance.

As Erin walked in, she audibly heard her mother-in-law’s husband say, “What the heck.” Then, she looked over and was shocked because her husband’s aunt looked like her mother-in-law!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.