Her Mother-In-Law Insisted On Inviting Her Fiancé’s Ex To Their Wedding, And When She Said That Would Be Inappropriate, Her Mother-In-Law Called Her A Rebound Girl 

This 26-year-old woman and her fiancé Henry, who’s 36, have been together for four and a half years. They’re currently in the midst of planning their wedding, but her soon-to-be mother-in-law has become a major problem.

For some context, Henry has never been the favorite in his family. He’s the youngest child, and his mom always dreamed of having a daughter.

“Because of this, Henry grew up feeling despised by his mom, who openly says hurtful things like how he was a disappointment from the start or how she never got the daughter she wanted,” she explained.

Yet, rather than cutting off his mother, Henry has only continued trying harder to win her love and affection.

It’s also important to know that, prior to dating her, Henry had a long-term ex-girlfriend who actually became very close with his mom. In fact, Henry’s mom viewed his ex as the daughter she never had.

But, that relationship came crashing down when Henry’s ex ultimately cheated on him with a coworker and ended their relationship.

Two years later, she met Henry, and they’ve been in love ever since. At one point during their relationship, though, his ex had the nerve to reach out and wanted to get back together with him. He immediately shut that idea down and blocked his ex.

“Despite this, his ex and his mother remain best friends. His mother still invites her to family functions, and my fiancé and I just ignore her,” she detailed.

To fuel all of this tension further, her future mother-in-law doesn’t really like her, either. She’s actually been blamed for her mother-in-law not having her “preferred daughter-in-law” – Henry’s ex.

