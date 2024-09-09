Her Son’s Fiancée Wants A Halloween Wedding, And She’s Concerned It Will Make Her Son Look Bad As A Lawyer

This woman had a hard time bringing her son Matt into the world due to some complications surrounding his birth.

Ever since then, she has had nothing but the highest of expectations for her precious son. Matt is currently in law school, and he’s going to be getting married in October.

It seems she would prefer he wait until after he’s more settled to tie the knot, but that’s beside the point.

The real issue she has lies with Matt’s fiancée, Amy. She really hates that Amy is planning on a spooky theme for the wedding.

“She decides she [wants] a Halloween marriage, and Amy doesn’t care how it looks in front of Matt’s peers and professors and other people in his conservative field once he finishes law school,” she explained.

“Amy picked out [a] black dress and somehow got it in her head that she wants to wear ruby slippers to the wedding since she loves Wicked.”

“I have repeatedly tried to tell Amy to have some respect for Matt’s future field, but Amy thinks it’s okay because she does marketing, and some of her coworkers are coming to this disaster of a wedding.”

Her oldest daughter was invited to be a part of the wedding, but then she quickly dropped out. Her oldest is of the opinion that Amy is completely and utterly tacky with her themed wedding.

She’s left feeling upset that Matt is refusing to do anything to make his wedding more tasteful and traditional.

