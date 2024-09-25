His Wife Began Acting Suspiciously, Asked For A Divorce, And Then Suddenly Didn’t Want To Split Up Anymore, But He Wants To Follow Through With What They Started

Getting a divorce is obviously a big deal, so if you ask your spouse to separate, you should probably be pretty sure.

Yet, one man has been left completely puzzled after his wife began acting suspiciously and asked for a divorce, then said she wanted to remain together.

The drama all began when his wife went on a month-long vacation to Florida with some of her friends. Once she returned home, she confronted him, claimed she was very unhappy in their marriage, and broached the topic of splitting up.

Around the same time, his wife apparently spoke to one of their children, too, and mentioned how she planned to retire early, move to Florida, and live on the beach.

“I cannot retire for another 13 years, and she knows this,” he said.

Anyway, his wife’s sudden desire to break up and move away got him reflecting on her strange behavior. He detailed how she had always been really secretive with her cell phone – sleeping with it under her pillow at night and carrying it with her everywhere at home.

Plus, she randomly began going on long strolls, even though it seemed as though that was just a cover.

“She started to take three-hour walks where she would shower, change clothes, and put on perfume before going,” he recalled.

Regardless, since she opened the discussion on divorce, they had regular conversations about how to divide their assets. And each time they spoke, his wife would remind him how she wasn’t happy.

